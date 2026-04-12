Call for a basic plan: Telcos must also offer non-data plans for users
Trai pushes telcos to offer cheaper voice-SMS plans, aiming to improve affordability and digital inclusion amid rising concerns over pricing and limited competition
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Mobile telephony has travelled a long distance over the years in how customers pay for the services. From received calls that were chargeable and the regime of “calling party pays” (CPP), which made missed calls trendy, to the era of data packs, the telecom sector in India has experimented extensively with tariffs since cellphones first rang in the country in 1995. More than 30 years later, there’s a renewed call for the basics. Last week, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) asked operators to offer the choice of a tariff plan that enables customers to make calls and send text through SMS (short messaging service) without the frills of the data services available to smartphone users. The idea is to lower the tariff burden on a customer who wants access to a mobile phone for essential communication purposes to stay connected. Without a vanilla plan, which the regulator has proposed, many customers could be deprived of mobile telephony because telcos have been mostly selling data packs under various tariff plans. Typically data packs are pricier than standalone call-SMS tariff plans.