Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Challenges for ECI

Young voters must be encouraged to vote

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar
Premium

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar (Photo: ANI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the world’s largest democracy gears up to vote, starting later this month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) must effectively manage its numerous responsibilities to uphold electoral integrity for ensuring the conduct of free and fair elections. None of the challenges faced by the ECI is novel but they have taken newer forms in recent years. While some amount of bickering is expected in competitive elections, the narrative can quickly take a dangerous turn in response to allegations and counter-allegations of politically motivated fake news. The acrimony in the country can be attributed to the ready mix of a

Also Read

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Lok Sabha elections highlights: It's an election between stability and instability, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha polls highlights: 'Sea of saffron' gathered at MP rally shows what LS results will be, says PM

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

LS polls highlights: Bihar leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress in Delhi

Reforming judiciary

Eyeless in Gaza

Productive employment

Poll promises

The last mile

Topics : Election Commission of India BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon