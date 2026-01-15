China's record trade surplus ensures global turmoil will continue
China's record trade surplus is less a sign of strength than of a stalled growth model-one that deepens global imbalances and fuels the next wave of trade conflict
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Official statisticians in China have announced that the export superpower’s trade surplus hit a record $1.2 trillion in 2025. This is in spite of several headwinds, including domestic weaknesses, faltering global growth, and, of course, the new administration in the United States (US) clearly targeting Chinese exports. Most of the time, this might be seen as a sign of resilience on the part of an economy. But this is not one of those times. It is in fact an indicator of weakness at the top of the leadership in Beijing — an unwillingness or inability to restructure the country’s economy in a manner that would provide long-term stability, resilience, and growth for both themselves and the world.