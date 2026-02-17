Closing cancer gaps: Availability of genomic data can improve outcomes

Marking the World Cancer Day earlier this month, the Indian Institute of Technology (Madras) launched the Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas (BCGA), a public database of Indian cancer genomes, and the Bharat Cancer Genome Grid (BCG2) to help doctors use this data in treatment. This addresses a major gap: The Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Cancer Registry Programme data shows that one in nine Indians may develop cancer, and reports that 2.5 million people are living with the disease and the incidence rising by 12.8 per cent every year since 2022. Despite the high incidence, Indian patients have been poorly represented in global cancer-genome studies. Most international genomic research reflects Western populations, leaving clinicians without vital insights into the genetic variants of cancers affecting Indians. By systematically mapping these across multiple cancers, the atlas aims to deepen the understanding of India-specific disease patterns and support earlier diagnosis. It also targets monitoring disease progression better and more informed treatment decisions, and, most importantly, assists in drug development.