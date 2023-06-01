Concentration concerns

The MPS in a listed company is 25 per cent (except for certain public

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released a consultation paper on the framework for mandating additional disclosures from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to guard against possible circumvention of minimum public shareholding (MPS) and misuse of the FPI route to circumvent Press Note 3 (PN3). This boils down to seeking the actual beneficial owners of shares held by an FPI, which has a concentrated portfolio. It tightens the disclosure requirements about beneficial ownership, which had earlier been relaxed. It should be welcomed as a move towards increasing transparency and reducing chances of price manipulation. This paper is likely triggered by the Hindenburg Research affair, where the US-based short-seller had alleged Adani Group used FPIs as fronts to hold shares in listed companies, taking actual promoter shareholdings beyond the maximum promoter limit of 75 per cent.