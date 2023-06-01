close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Concentration concerns

Sebi's proposal will make FPIs more transparent

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Illustration: binay sinha
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released a consultation paper on the framework for mandating additional disclosures from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to guard against possible circumvention of minimum public shareholding (MPS) and misuse of the FPI route to circumvent Press Note 3 (PN3). This boils down to seeking the actual beneficial owners of shares held by an FPI, which has a concentrated portfolio. It tightens the disclosure requirements about beneficial ownership, which had earlier been relaxed. It should be welcomed as a move towards increasing transparency and reducing chances of price manipulation. This paper is likely triggered by the Hindenburg Research affair, where the US-based short-seller had alleged Adani Group used FPIs as fronts to hold shares in listed companies, taking actual promoter shareholdings beyond the maximum promoter limit of 75 per cent.
The MPS in a listed company is 25 per cent (except for certain public
Or

Also Read

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi planning to align foreign VC investment rules with those of FPIs

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Listing timeline

Burden of proof

Justice demands

Robust performance

Economics of biofuels

Inefficient taxation

The Turkish question

Topics : SEBI Business Standard Editorial Comment FPIs

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Best of BS Opinion: Robust performance, Vande Bharat model, and more

Economic growth, GDP
1 min read

Curb your enthusiasm

global growth, economic growth
4 min read

India sourcing: From hurdle to ambition

Illustration: Binay Sinha
5 min read

The Vande Bharat model

Vande Bharat
6 min read

Justice demands

Wrestlers in Haridwar
3 min read

Most Popular

The Vande Bharat model

Vande Bharat
6 min read

Curb your enthusiasm

global growth, economic growth
4 min read

India sourcing: From hurdle to ambition

Illustration: Binay Sinha
5 min read

Justice demands

Wrestlers in Haridwar
3 min read

Robust performance

GDP Growth
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon