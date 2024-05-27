Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Deadly negligence

Hospital fire underlines criminal regulatory failure

Delhi hospital fire
Premium

The fire broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in Vivek Vihar area around 11:30 pm on Saturday and spread to two adjacent buildings (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A hospital fire in east Delhi, resulting in the death of seven new-born babies, is yet another deeply tragic reminder of the systemic abdication of responsibilities by regulatory authorities. In the aftermath of this heart-breaking catastrophe, caused by exploding oxygen cylinders, it transpires that nothing about this hospital was legal. Investigation has revealed that the hospital’s licence had expired two months ago, it did not have trained medical personnel, a fire-safety certificate, basic fire-safety equipment, or usable fire exits. The survival of five of the 12 infants was due to quick-thinking improvisation by firefighters, who used a ladder from a
Topics : BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment Fire accident hospitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon