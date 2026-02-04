Defence spending rises in Union Budget, but capability gains remain key

As always, the real test will lie in the efficiency of expenditure, especially given that salaries and pensions continue to account for more than half the outlay, and capital expenditure almost always lags even the revised estimates. One encouraging signal is a contraction of the component of salaries and pensions. The share of pensions is estimated to shrink to 22 per cent of the defence Budget from 26 per cent in FY20. The contraction of the salary component has been sharper at 22.4 per cent in FY27 from 30 per cent in FY20. These reductions may reflect the early impact of the Agneepath scheme, launched in June 2022, though the jury is still out on the effect of the scheme on the combat efficacy of defence formations.

Nearly 75 per cent of the modernisation Budget will be set aside for procurement from domestic sources under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative. However, this raises questions about the absorptive capacity of both public and private defence manufacturers. In a post-Budget interview with this newspaper, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh pointed out that domestic firms accounted for 87 per cent of the value of capital procurement in FY25. But the experience suggests that the glacial delivery timelines employed by indigenous manufacturers — the delay in the delivery of the Tejas Mk1A fighters being a case in point — may need to change rapidly to meet the growing threat along the borders. The opportunity for domestic defence manufacturers to demonstrate their delivery capabilities and technical efficiencies has never been more opportune.