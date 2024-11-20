Business Standard
Diversifying global leadership: India's opportunity in a US+1 strategy

As the world diversifies its geo-economic reliance on one country, we should also diversify our geopolitical reliance on a single nation

ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY

Naushad Forbes
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

China dominates global manufacturing, currently accounting for 32 per cent of world output. The US, Japan, Germany, India, and South Korea follow at 16, 7, 5, 3 and 3 per cent, respectively. China is also the world’s largest trader (#1 in exports, #2 in imports) and by far the largest exporter of manufactured goods, from both Chinese and foreign companies. The world has sought to diversify from this overwhelming concentration in one country through China+1 geo-economics. While China remains a key manufacturing source, other countries, including India, seek to be that +1.  As the world diversifies its geo-economic reliance on
Topics : US economy Indian Economy

