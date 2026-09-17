Dorms to degrees

The problem is not only the shortage of hostels. It reflects inadequate institutional capacity, pushing students towards expensive, overcrowded and unregulated private accommodation, raising safety concerns. Clearly, universities need to accept greater responsibility — conducting an annual housing-demand audit, recording the number of outstation students, hostel applications and rejections, and the number of students dependent on rented accommodation. Such data would help identify where shortages are most acute and enable institutions to plan capacity based on actual demand.

Thus, the supply response needs to begin with universities. The issue is particularly visible at Delhi University (DU), where recent reports suggest there are only about 7,000 hostel beds for roughly 250,000 students. The Delhi government’s plan to build hostels for 10,000 students will be a useful addition, but it means little if sanctioned projects continue to face long delays. At DU, for instance, a hostel project had already been delayed by 31 months before construction began. Universities, therefore, need to fast-track sanctioned hostel projects and make more efficient use of underutilised institutional land. Where building hostels is financially or physically difficult, institutions could partner accredited private student-housing operators and maintain verified lists of safe off-campus accommodation. International practice provides useful examples. In Australia, providers of higher education have a formal duty of care for the accommodation they own, operate, manage or are affiliated with. In the UK, the 2025 Accommodation Code covers safety, security, sustainability, and student wellbeing.