Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Down the learning curve: Govt schools need greater accountability

Down the learning curve: Govt schools need greater accountability

But the steadily deteriorating standard of government schools has played a key role in providing the impetus for this preference

education
premium

One long-term result of this divergence between private and public education is growing social inequality.

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The latest findings of the National Statistics Office’s Comprehensive Modular Survey on Education have underlined the well-known fact that the government-schooling system is failing, a development that has a bearing on demographic trends. The survey reveals a decline in attendance in government schools in rural and urban areas since 2017-18. The decline was worryingly sharp in rural India, with a nearly 10 percentage-point drop in the number of higher-secondary students attending government schools from 68 per cent to 58.9 per cent in 2025. In urban areas, the drop was smaller from 38.9 per cent to 36.4 per cent.
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment School education government schools
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon