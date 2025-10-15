EPFO's returns shine brighter than bonds, but are they built to last?

All fund managers aim to deliver superior returns to investors, but few consistently achieve this over time. Several factors, including the fund manager’s skills, affect returns generated on the invested corpus. However, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the country’s largest retirement fund, to which organised-sector employees contribute a part of their monthly salary, has been consistently giving superior returns to its contributors. For 2024-25, for example, it declared a return of 8.25 per cent while the average yield on 10-year government bonds was 6.86 per cent during the year. Given that the EPFO invests largely in government