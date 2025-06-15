Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 09:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fast probe required: Crash investigation should be quick and credible

It should be noted that Air India itself, while troubled on several dimensions, has not had a major fatality due to a crash (as distinct from terrorist action) since Boeing 707 crash-landed in Mumbai

The very fact that this is only the second large-scale crash that requires investigation by the AAIB is a testimony to how much safer flying has become in India, even as the aviation market in the country has consistently been the fastest-growing in the world. (Image: Bloomberg)

The tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 shortly after it took off from Ahmedabad has brought attention back to the airline, the regulators, and the broader state of civil aviation in India. Very little is known for certain about what caused the aircraft’s failure to achieve the required thrust and the eventual crash into a medical hostel 2 km from the runway. It would be wise to wait for the crash-investigation report rather than indulging in speculation.  It is also important that this investigation be transparently conducted by the relevant authorities and its report released in a timely fashion.
