Fiscal policy planning: Why India needs a clearer medium-term plan
India's fiscal discipline has improved, but high debt, future spending pressures and bond-market constraints make deeper consolidation increasingly difficult
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
premium
Listen to This Article
One notable shift in the Union Budget this year was the yardstick for gauging fiscal performance. The government had earlier announced that, starting in 2026-27, it would maintain the fiscal deficit at a level that keeps its debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) on a declining path. Accordingly, the government is aiming to bring down the debt-to-GDP ratio to 55.6 per cent in 2026-27, compared to the revised estimate of 56.1 per cent in 2025-26. The fiscal deficit, as a result, has been pegged at 4.3 per cent of GDP in 2026-27, as against 4.4 per cent this financial year. It is worth highlighting that the government has done remarkably well in fiscal management over the past several years. It has reduced the fiscal deficit from 9.2 per cent in the pandemic year (2020-21) to 4.4 per cent. Further, the consolidation has been achieved with a substantial improvement in the quality of expenditure.