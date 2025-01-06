Foster competition: Policy should support, not restrict quick commerce

As they grow their business rapidly, quick commerce companies have come under the scanner of the government. Quick commerce is a unique business model with tremendous potential, not just in terms of valuation but in creating a place for itself in the global startup world. The companies delivering on their promise to bring anything from groceries to cooked food and personal goods to consumers in less than 10 minutes, there and thereabouts, are being quizzed by the authorities on their business models. This follows complaints made by traders, represented by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The CAIT’s argument