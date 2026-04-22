Ground realities: Ceasefire extended, but path ahead remains unclear
If, as reported, the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is actively sidelining the political authorities, it is difficult to see scope for common ground
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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A welcome extension of the ceasefire between the United States (US) and Iran has underlined the waning appetite for war among the major actors and allies in West Asia. Nevertheless, with the US unexpectedly deciding to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, the future path remains unclear. As the world’s most powerful navy sails close to the wind in terms of maritime legality while chasing down Iranian ships far outside the Gulf’s boundaries, a way out of the impasse appears elusive. With Iran also closing the strait after a brief reprieve in response to the US blockade, the political and economic situation appears far worse than it did two weeks ago, when the ceasefire came into force. It is becoming increasingly clear that the US needs to find a workable solution to the negotiating impasse. In extending the ceasefire but maintaining the Hormuz blockade, US President Donald Trump is betting on a reported rift in the Iranian ruling establishment to force Tehran’s interlocutors back to the negotiating table. As yet, the logic behind this calculation is unclear.