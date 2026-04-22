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Home / Opinion / Editorial / Ground realities: Ceasefire extended, but path ahead remains unclear

Ground realities: Ceasefire extended, but path ahead remains unclear

If, as reported, the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is actively sidelining the political authorities, it is difficult to see scope for common ground

Strait of Hormuz
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Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

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A welcome extension of the ceasefire between the United States (US) and Iran has underlined the waning appetite for war among the major actors and allies in West Asia. Nevertheless, with the US unexpectedly deciding to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, the future path remains unclear. As the world’s most powerful navy sails close to the wind in terms of maritime legality while chasing down Iranian ships far outside the Gulf’s boundaries, a way out of the impasse appears elusive. With Iran also closing the strait after a brief reprieve in response to the US blockade, the political and economic situation appears far worse than it did two weeks ago, when the ceasefire came into force. It is becoming increasingly clear that the US needs to find a workable solution to the negotiating impasse. In extending the ceasefire but maintaining the Hormuz blockade, US President Donald Trump is betting on a reported rift in the Iranian ruling establishment to force Tehran’s interlocutors back to the negotiating table. As yet, the logic behind this calculation is unclear.
 
If, as reported, the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is actively sidelining the political authorities, it is difficult to see scope for common ground. The IRGC, by its very nature as Iran’s supra-governing agency, is likely to be more intractable than the political leadership in agreeing to the US’ challenging terms on uranium enrichment and the disarmament of client groups Hamas and Hezbollah as long as Israel remains a nuclear-armed and territorially expansionist power. Much, therefore, hinges on the US-brokered peace talks between Lebanon and Israel. Further, the US blockade will undeniably constrain Iran’s export earnings as well as vital imports of food, grain, and medicine, which will impose additional suffering on its people. The country, in fact, continued exporting its own oil after the conflict began and reaped the benefits of higher prices. Together with its imposition of transit fees through the strait, Tehran has built a sort of buffer.  In March, it recorded its fifth-highest earnings over the past year and a half. This apart, decades of escalating sanctions have inured the Iranian people to hardship. In this situation, surviving a further blockade should not be a stretch. Having suffered so much, the Iranians may not be willing to give up at this point.
 
Meanwhile, the world is suffering supply-chain disruption on account of fuel shortages. Oil prices, which had stabilised somewhat when the ceasefire was announced, surged again when the US Navy seized an Iran-flagged cargo ship. The International Monetary Fund has already downgraded its 2026 economic growth forecast from 3.3 per cent to 3.1 per cent. As things stand, this appears to be an optimistic assessment. India and Southeast Asia, one of the most dynamic regions in terms of economic growth, are bearing the brunt of the blockade. Over 80 per cent of crude oil and other fossil fuel from the Gulf nations via the strait are bound for Asia. The fact that 90 per cent of Iranian oil goes to China heightens the risk of exacerbating the already fractious relations between Beijing and Washington, with unpredictable consequences. In short, the ceasefire and blockade have not changed ground realities any more than restarting the war will.
 
Topics : BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment US Iran tensions West Asia