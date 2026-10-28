Growth with resilience
Vibrant BFSI sector will augment growth
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
The three-day annual Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit, which ended on Wednesday, brought together policymakers, financial-sector regulators, industry leaders and investors to discuss the current state of the economy and the financial sector, as well as future challenges and opportunities. Given the backdrop of heightened global economic uncertainty and varied risks faced by different countries, the summit provided a robust assessment of the current situation. One recurring theme in the talks delivered by policymakers and in discussions was the resilience being displayed by the Indian economy even in adverse circumstances. Indeed, India is growing rapidly despite uncertainties. The Indian economy surprised analysts by posting a growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter this financial year. The International Monetary Fund recognised this, increasing India’s growth projection for the current year to 7 per cent, as against its previous forecast of 6.4 per cent.