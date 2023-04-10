Holistic management

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised most analysts last week by unanimously leaving the policy rate unchanged. The committee noted it had raised the policy rate by 250 basis points so far since May 2022, and that is still working through the system. The MPC also committed itself to remaining vigilant and not hesitating in taking further action if required in future meetings. The decision was surprising because the retail inflation rate was above the upper end of the tolerance band for the last two months. In fact, it was above 6 per cent in 12 of the last 14 months. Although the MPC foresees the inflation rate to average 5.2 per cent this fiscal year, it was reasonable to expect the central bank to be a little more conservative in its approach, given that it failed to attain the target last year as defined by the law.
The MPC, however, took the view that it had done enough for now and it made sense to wait and see how t
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or