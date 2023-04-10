Holistic management

The MPC, however, took the view that it had done enough for now and it made sense to wait and see how t

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised most analysts last week by unanimously leaving the policy rate unchanged. The committee noted it had raised the policy rate by 250 basis points so far since May 2022, and that is still working through the system. The MPC also committed itself to remaining vigilant and not hesitating in taking further action if required in future meetings. The decision was surprising because the retail inflation rate was above the upper end of the tolerance band for the last two months. In fact, it was above 6 per cent in 12 of the last 14 months. Although the MPC foresees the inflation rate to average 5.2 per cent this fiscal year, it was reasonable to expect the central bank to be a little more conservative in its approach, given that it failed to attain the target last year as defined by the law.