close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Holistic management

Govt needed an ambitious fiscal road map

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised most analysts last week by unanimously leaving the policy rate unchanged. The committee noted it had raised the policy rate by 250 basis points so far since May 2022, and that is still working through the system. The MPC also committed itself to remaining vigilant and not hesitating in taking further action if required in future meetings. The decision was surprising because the retail inflation rate was above the upper end of the tolerance band for the last two months. In fact, it was above 6 per cent in 12 of the last 14 months. Although the MPC foresees the inflation rate to average 5.2 per cent this fiscal year, it was reasonable to expect the central bank to be a little more conservative in its approach, given that it failed to attain the target last year as defined by the law.
The MPC, however, took the view that it had done enough for now and it made sense to wait and see how t
Or

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Technology transformation

Fine-tuning needed

Justice delayed

An unexpected pause

Monitoring dam safety

Topics : MPC | RBI | Policy repo rate

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The Pawar gambit: Why did the Maratha strongman come to Adani's defence?

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Fine-tuning needed, technology transformation, & more

AI, ChatGPT, INDIAai
1 min read
Premium

Key FTP changes that didn't find mention in the highlights

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Technology transformation

AI, ChatGPT, INDIAai
3 min read
Premium

Fine-tuning needed

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Wealth creation is simple but not easy, requires discipline

Stock Market Investment
4 min read
Premium

Rolling the dice on growth

Economic growth, GDP
5 min read
Premium

Will my job be threatened?

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
5 min read
Premium

Technology transformation

AI, ChatGPT, INDIAai
3 min read
Premium

Key FTP changes that didn't find mention in the highlights

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon