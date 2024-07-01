Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Improving financial stability

Some areas of concern remain

rbi reserve bank of india
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Financial Stability Report, or FSR, released last week, suggests the state of the financial system in India is broadly strong and stable. Several indicators of broader financial risk in the economy have declined, and the system appears prepared to deliver the resources required for growth. The gross ratio of non-performing assets in the banking system is at a multi-year low, at 2.8 per cent, and the FSR expects it might continue to decrease. However, there are still certain sources of future risk that require careful monitoring by the regulator.

One of these

Also Read

PremiumSebi

Welcome regulation

PremiumFDI

Course correction

PremiumNew Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2024. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Looking ahead

PremiumTelecom tower

Right approach

Premiumexport import trade

Worldwide sales

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Financial Stability Report RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon