Inclusive lending
Economists have shown that information asymmetry can produce adverse selection and that markets can lose good opportunities when one side does not have enough information about the other
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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India’s banking system is becoming richer in data, but this is not yet translating into a wider borrower base. As Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu highlighted recently, the share of fresh businesses entering the formal credit system fell to 42 per cent in 2025-26, from 52 per cent in 2022-23, even as outstanding commercial credit grew 14 per cent over the year in 2025-26. Banks increasingly have access to goods and services tax filings, cash flows, utility payments, ecommerce records, mobile usage, and agricultural and geospatial data, yet traditional lending models remain dependent on collateral, financial statements, and formal credit histories. This leaves many viable small businesses and other “credit-invisible” borrowers outside the system. Alternative data and artificial intelligence (AI) can help bridge this gap.