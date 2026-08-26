Inclusive lending

The next phase of financial inclusion must enable people across differences in language, location, livelihood, gender and access channels to participate meaningfully in formal finance. Economists have shown that information asymmetry can produce adverse selection and that markets can lose good opportunities when one side does not have enough information about the other. The same applies to lending. If a bank does not have enough information about a borrower, it should not automatically assume that the borrower is risky. This can deny credit to businesses that may have the ability to repay but lack a formal credit history. This is precisely where banks must leverage their technological capabilities. India already has examples of this approach. Fintech lenders have used transaction data from small retailers and platform workers to assess repayment capacity. The World Bank, for instance, has documented how State Bank of India’s e-Smart SME project used digital information to provide collateral-free working-capital loans to ecommerce sellers. Such models could become more scalable as India’s digital public infrastructure and consent-based data-sharing architecture deepen.