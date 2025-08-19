India can tango with China, but must watch its step with cold realism

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s two-day visit to India, a visit coming after three years, is being viewed as signs of a thaw in Sino-Indian relations, which have been frozen since 2020 following the People’s Liberation Army’s incursions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. But the visit, which includes talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and another round of boundary negotiations with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, also needs to be viewed against the American President’s trade wars and the impending deadline for the United States (US) to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on