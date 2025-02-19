India must boost AI research to retain top talent and stay competitive

India has long struggled with the steady departure of some of its brightest minds seeking better opportunities abroad. The pattern continues even in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). Although India reaffirmed its commitment to advance the key AI priorities of the Global South at the recent AI Action Summit in Paris, it may find it difficult to become a worldwide AI hub unless it is able to retain its AI talent successfully. While India remains a significant exporter of top-tier AI researchers, it has clearly not emerged as the top destination for AI talent of the highest level to