India must confront the fiscal risks of an expanding freebie culture

The 16th Finance Commission has also discussed this issue at length while underscoring the implications for public finance. An analysis of 21 states by the Finance Commission showed that their subsidies and transfers were budgeted at ₹9.73 trillion in 2025-26, as against ₹3.86 trillion in 2018-19. As a percentage of the combined gross state domestic product (GSDP) of the 21 states, the outlay on subsidies rose to 2.7 per cent in 2023-24 from 2.2 per cent in 2018-19. Unconditional cash transfers are budgeted at nearly ₹2 trillion in the current year. They account for a 20 per cent share in schemes for subsidies and transfers of states. The biggest component remains power subsidy — at 27 per cent. The power-subsidy bill for 2023-24 was ₹2.60 trillion. However, it must be noted that the bill understates the subsidies provided by the states. Part of it is on the books of state power-distribution companies, which is reflected in their accumulated losses and debt. Besides the state governments, the Centre also provides various kinds of subsidies. The allocation increased during the pandemic, but moderated in the following years and is budgeted at 1.76 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) this financial year. The bulk of the subsidy allocation goes for food and fertilisers.