However, concluding trade deals is not an end in itself. Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra was spot on when he said last week that only 20-30 per cent of Indian exports took benefits under free-trade agreements (FTAs). Utilisation among India’s trade partners is much higher, and Indian businesses are leaving opportunity on the table. He also argued that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) should familiarise themselves with trade agreements and work accordingly to gain market access overseas. There are many aspects in this regard that need to be addressed.

One criticism of FTAs is that partner countries gain much more than India. This is not surprising, given that India has higher initial tariffs, and deep reductions help partner countries. India needs to work on various fronts to better utilise FTAs and improve its share in global markets. Indian businesses need to increase competitiveness, which would also require government support. Aside from the usual issues of ease of doing business, improving competitiveness also requires access to cheaper inputs, including those from overseas markets. Higher average tariffs and a web of quality-control orders, which have essentially been issued to curb imports, will not allow Indian businesses to achieve their potential. It is worth noting here that foreign direct investment too depends on trade openness. Multinationals will invest and make in India for the world only if they are assured of access to inputs from wherever they like. There has been a lot of discussion on private investment over the past week or so. Opening up Indian markets and coordinated efforts to improve export competitiveness will help drive private investment.