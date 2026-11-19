The question the government should, thus, ask itself is whether domestic value addition is dependent on other countries and whether supplier ecosystems are emerging within the country at sufficient scale. If that is indeed happening, then at least some of the trade deficit is amply justified. The other question that needs asking is a more difficult one. As the Union finance minister said in Bangkok during the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, the fundamental cause of the trade imbalance is that the Chinese market remains difficult to penetrate for Indian goods. She mentioned pharmaceuticals, among others, as a sector that was underperforming in terms of Indian exports to China.

This is not a problem that India alone faces. This is a global imbalance, caused by the fact that China’s state-led economy continues to artificially prioritise investment and production — and thus exports — over consumption. This is why its surplus in merchandise trade reached over $1 trillion in just the first 10 months of 2026, driven in part by growing exports of hi-tech goods that are needed to power the technological and artificial-intelligence transformation. If Chinese firms overinvest and create excess capacity, which then translates into low-cost exports, it is because the structure of their economy incentivises them to do so — through state support, directed credit, local-content preferences, and a slew of hidden and not-so-hidden subsidies. The weak purchasing power of Chinese households — caused by financial repression, quasi-administered wages, and an overdependence on the faltering real estate market as a store of wealth — doesn’t help.