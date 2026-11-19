India must turn China trade dependence into domestic value addition
India must balance dependence on Chinese imports with domestic manufacturing growth and better access to China's market
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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India’s bilateral trade deficit with China continues to grow, in a manner that will concern New Delhi. According to the recent data, in the first seven months of 2026-27, it reached a record $83 billion, 30 per cent higher than in the same period the previous financial year. There is real concern that, over the entire year, it could reach $150 billion. In 2025-26, it had touched $112 billion. It is worth noting, however, that the time of knee-jerk protectionism against Chinese imports is, in general, past. The government has realised that India’s own industrial ambitions require a certain openness to specialised imports from China. India’s electronics production and exports, particularly of mobile phones, have grown considerably in the past year. Much of that growth is dependent upon being part of supply chains that require inputs made in China. It should be noted, therefore, that a growing trade deficit with one country, particularly when it dominates the manufacturing space the way China does, is not necessarily deleterious if it supports India’s own attempts to build a space for itself in manufacturing and other value chains.