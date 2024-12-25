India's ageing population needs robust elder care, not just new schemes

Celebrations over India’s demographic dividend a decade ago have metamorphosed into concerns at the ageing of India’s population. The current elderly population of India (those aged 60 and above) is about 153 million. By 2050, just 25 years from now, this cohort is expected to grow to a staggering 347 million. India’s population growth is slowing, with total fertility rates falling below replacement levels in several states, which means that the elderly will account for a larger share of the Indian population by then; estimates suggest a range of 15 to 20 per cent. There are many policy implications to