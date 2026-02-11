India's net-zero ambition is clear, but the climate finance gap looms

The challenges identified are multilayered and structural. India’s climate transition is constrained by a high cost of capital and the limited availability of long-term concessionary finance and grants, which weaken project viability, particularly for capital-intensive sectors such as energy storage, green hydrogen, and industrial decarbonisation. Global uncertainties, which are shaped by rising protectionism, geopolitical tensions, shifting global supply chains, and fragmented policy frameworks, also add to the concern. Investment is further held back by weak and uneven project pipelines across states and sectors, reflecting gaps in project preparation and implementation capacity. Sectoral readiness varies widely: While the deployment of renewable power has scaled up rapidly, progress in grid expansion, storage capacity, and clean industrial technologies has been slow. The report also flags rapid urbanisation, resource constraints, and growing demand for skilled human capital, which necessitate targeted investment in resilient infrastructure, green technologies, and workforce development to sustain this brown to green transition.

In this context, the Economic Survey 2025-26 underscored many such concerns. It noted that India’s climate finance remained heavily skewed towards mature mitigation sectors such as solar and wind, while adaptation, urban infrastructure, financing for micro, small, and medium enterprises, and hard-to-abate industries remained underfunded. The Survey also highlighted that climate finance in India was still overwhelmingly domestic, with around 83 per cent of mitigation finance and 98 per cent of adaptation finance currently being from domestic sources.