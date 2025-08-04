Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Law and disorder: Recent judgments highlight poor police capabilities

Law and disorder: Recent judgments highlight poor police capabilities

Both cases have vitiated the lives of the accused for almost two decades and precluded closure for the families of the victims

Mumbai Police
premium

The sheer length of time involving the investigation and judicial process added to their distress. The serial accusations by the courts of missteps raise serious doubts about the fairness of the police service and security agencies

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two verdicts two weeks apart concerning terrorist attacks in Maharashtra have highlighted the profound weaknesses in the basic capabilities of the police and investigative agencies. Both cases have vitiated the lives of the accused for almost two decades and precluded closure for the families of the victims. The sheer length of time involving the investigation and judicial process added to their distress. The serial accusations by the courts of missteps raise serious doubts about the fairness of the police service and security agencies.  In the case of the coordinated blasts on a Mumbai suburban train in July 2006, killing 187
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Indian Police Service Maharashtra Police
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon