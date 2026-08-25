Limits of 'Economic D-Day'

The Donald Trump administration’s announcement of an “Economic D-Day” against Iran may increase hostilities in ways Washington may not have bargained for. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who described the project as “Operation Economic Outcast”, announced new secondary sanctions against countries that do business with Iran. Five specific sectors of the Iranian economy have been identified for sanction targets: Digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and shipping. The United States (US) has sanctioned about 60 entities in multiple jurisdictions, including four from India. It will have to carefully assess the situation. So far, apart from a slide in US market indices and a rise in oil prices, the impact of this fighting talk is unclear. This campaign comes after nearly six months of joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran failing to dislodge Tehran’s ruling regime or prompt it to relinquish its nuclear ambitions and ease the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The United Arab Emirates, a US ally, announced an indefinite halt to business and shipping with Iran after two ballistic-missile launches from Iran on shipping in the Gulf, but this preceded Mr Bessent’s announcement by a week. No other major Iranian energy partner — such as Turkey, Iraq or China — has announced suspensions yet. The bigger concern, however, is whether this latest round of secondary sanctions will achieve its aims or provoke a direct confrontation with China.