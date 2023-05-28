Listing timeline

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently released a consultation paper “Reduction of timeline for listing of shares in public issue from existing T+6 days to T+3 days”, detailing the proposals for shortening the timeline for public issues. (T is the date of issue closure.) The regulator is of the view that if the process can be shortened to three working-days, it will be of benefit to issuers as well as investors.
The paper notes the inputs of all stakeholders, including stock exchanges, self-certified syndicate banks (SCSBs), sponsor banks, National Payments Corporation of India, depositories, registrars, and so on, have been taken with respect to the proposed reductions. Extensive back-testing and simulations have also been done.
However, stakeholders in the industry believe the new timelines could put pressure on all intermediaries and service providers, such as investment banks, brokerages, registrars, and exchange
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or