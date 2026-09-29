Managing the rupee

Since India imports most of its crude-oil requirement, demand for foreign currencies will likely increase, putting pressure on the rupee. Foreign portfolio investment also turned negative in September after witnessing positive flows for the past three months. Thus, the pressure from both the current and capital accounts would have warranted large intervention by the RBI. This was also partly reflected in the RBI’s latest monthly bulletin, which noted that strong foreign-currency non-resident (bank) deposits, or FCNR (B), led to a recovery in early September, but the gains in the rupee were reversed later owing to higher crude oil prices. The RBI announced a swap scheme in June, including for FCNR (B), which was well received. Banks mobilised deposits worth about $133 billion under the FCNR (B) window. This helped push up foreign-exchange reserves over $785 billion in the week ended September 4. The reserves have since declined by about $20 billion.

The swap scheme was seen as a step towards creating a buffer, possibly to deal with extreme circumstances and fend off potential speculative attacks on the currency. It should not be used to support the currency when the fundamentals have changed, simply because no amount of reserves can defend a level. The RBI must allow the rupee to fall along with the shift in fundamentals. The rupee has depreciated by about 5.5 per cent against the dollar since the beginning of the Iran war. Higher oil prices, along with weak capital flows, will inevitably lead to currency depreciation. Although the stated policy of the RBI is that it does not target any level in the currency market and only intervenes to reduce volatility, the decline in reserves suggests it is also looking at other objectives.