Like other kinds of seasonal flu, H1N1 flourishes in humid weather. This year, the long-delayed and stop-start nature of the monsoon rains as a result of the El Nino effect has subjected the country to rising heat stress, with weak winds and wet grounds from early rainfall resulting in a spike in relative humidity. Weather analysts have pointed out that indices such as “wet bulb temperature”, which tracks both heat and humidity, have been dangerously close to critical levels. These are conditions in which flu viruses thrive. With climate researchers predicting increasing heat in India, flu outbreaks, including the debilitating zoonotic varieties, are likely to emerge as a regular public-health challenge. Indeed, India’s crowded and insanitary cities can be considered suitable petri dishes for the rapid transmission of such viral infections, as this year’s swine-flu outbreak has demonstrated. The opportunities for strains to mutate into more virulent versions and multiply are concomitantly high.

These circumstances call for a planned programmatic response from the health authorities to prevent the infection’s spread. Though flu shots for the entire population may be difficult to administer, one standard practice could be to mandate that institutions administer the annual flu shot to all workers in hospitals, clinics and related institutions. While flu shots that cost between ₹600 and ₹2,500 may be expensive for the general population, the experience with Covid-19 has shown that the simple and cost-effective solution of masking up in public places works as well in preventing the transmission of the virus, as does regular hand-washing. Indeed, these are the two basic precautions that health experts recommend for the current outbreak.