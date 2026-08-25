Mask up
Like other kinds of seasonal flu, H1N1 flourishes in humid weather
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The spread of H1N1, or swine-flu infections, in Delhi and Karnataka reflects India’s suboptimal hygiene standards, which enable zoonotic diseases to recur with seasonal regularity. So far, 2,300 cases have been confirmed in Delhi and over 4,000 in Karnataka, with Bengaluru emerging as a hotspot. Fortunately, the Indian Council of Medical Research has confirmed that this is not a new strain and that the annual flu shot will protect those who have taken it. Though H1N1 is not fatal except in extreme cases for those with co-morbidities, the disease debilitates a patient for quite some time with a disruptive, lingering dry cough and fatigue. But the unexpected upsurge of the disease this monsoon season points to a hitherto unanticipated cause: The impact of climate change.