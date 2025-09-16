Monsoon shift: Agriculture must adjust to changing weather patterns

The southwest monsoon has started withdrawing a little earlier than usual this year after recording about 7 per cent excess rain. However, forecasts point to more rain ahead, with La Nina conditions expected by October and a colder winter likely to follow. The shift in the weather brings both promise and some concern for Indian agriculture. On the positive side, a good monsoon has left reservoirs brimming and soil moisture high, which should help Kharif crops and support Rabi sowing. Further, farmers in Rajasthan and parts of North India welcome the cold weather, which helps crops like wheat, barley, and