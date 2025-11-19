Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Smallcaps underperform; Azad Engg rises 4%, KEC Int drops 7%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, November 19, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.06 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index 0.23 per cent.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates today, November 19, 2025: Indian benchmark indices opened flat with a negative bias on Wednesday amid mixed trends in the global markets. Back home, lack of sentiment shifting triggers and the end of Q2FY26 results kept indices rangebound.
The BSE Sensex index was at 84,592, lower by 81 points or 0.10 per cent in early trades, while the Nifty50 quoted 25,877, down 34 points or 0.13 per cent. Tata Motors PV, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Eternal, Sun Pharma, and Adani Ports were the top losers on the Sensex. On the upside, HUL, Infosys, TCS, Tata Steel, Tech M, and Trent limited downside on the Sensex.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.06 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index 0.23 per cent.
Among sectors, the Nifty IT index was the only gainer today, rising 0.62 per cent. On the contrary, the Nifty Realty index was the top loser, down 0.5 per cent.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the Sensex constituents, Tata Motors PV, Bharat Electronics, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra and Eternal were the top losers. Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Trent, and Tata Steel were the top gainers.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices show mixed trends
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Realty, Auto, Bank, Media, Pharma, Consumer and Oil & Gas were trading lower. On the contrary, IT, Metal, FMCG, and Chemicals opened in red.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.07 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.22 per cent.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex fell by marginal 5.86 points or 0.01 per cent to 84,667.16 levels.
9:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens below 25,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Post-opening, the NSE Nifty50 was down 44.25 points or 0.17 per cent to 25,865.80 levels.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle flat in pre-market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex fell 23.07 points or 0.03 per cent to 84,649.95 levels, while the Nifty50 was at 25,918.10, up by marginal 8.05 points or 0.03 per cent.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher on Wednesday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee started Wednesday's trade 4 paise stronger on Wednesday, Nov 19. The domestic currency started trade at 88,57 per US dollar vs Tuesday's close of 88.61/$.
8:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'The steady decline in AI stocks, without a major crash, is good for India'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: An anti-AI trade is playing out in global markets now. Respected experts like Google CEO Sundar Pichai are voicing concerns about the irrationality in AI trade. Nasdaq is down 1526 points from the recent peak. Even though there are optimists who still bet on AI trade, there are concerns of a bubble formation in AI stocks. The steady decline in AI stocks, without a major crash, is good for India. FPIs are likely to start buying in India if the present trend of AI trade fading sustains for some more time. India’s outperformance vis-a-vis other AI markets like South Korea and Taiwan during the last few days is an indication of this trend.
Investors should prioritise safety at this juncture. Safety is in large caps. Large segments of the mid and small cap space are overvalued having been driven up only by liquidity flows from exuberant investors.
View by: VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump signals he has identified his pick for next Federal Reserve chair
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump said he thinks he’s identified his choice to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve while asserting people are holding him back from firing the central bank’s current leader, Jerome Powell.
"I think I already know my choice," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, without specifying who it is. "I'd love to get the guy currently in there out right now, but people are holding me back."
8:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Elara upgrades SBI Cards to 'Accumulate,' lifts TP to ₹1,006 on turnaround
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic brokerage Elara Capital has upgraded SBI Cards and Payment Services to 'Accumulate' and raised its target price to ₹1,006, on the back of a clear turnaround in asset quality, an improving balance sheet, and visibility on stronger profitability from FY27 onward.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analyst flags short-term trend reversal; Top stocks that standout on charts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty broke the 6-session winning streak by falling 103 points to close at 25910. On a weekly expiry session, Nifty remained highly volatile with bears having an upper hand towards the end. Check out top stocks recommendation here
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty consolidation to continue? Top stocks now flashing 'Buy' calls
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opened on a flattish note and drifted towards the 25,880 zone in the initial hour. However, bulls soon stepped in and pushed the index towards the 26,000 mark. Despite the upward attempt, Nifty was unable to sustain above 26,000 and again witnessed profit booking in the final hour of the session.
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Google CEO Sundar Pichai urges caution on AI use, flags 'bubble' concerns
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai has warned users not to “blindly trust” everything artificial intelligence tells them, adding that the current surge in AI investment could lead to a bubble burst that would affect every company.
Speaking to the BBC, Pichai, who heads Alphabet — Google's parent company — said AI systems are still "prone to errors", and that users should treat them as just one more source of information.
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver may climb to $62: Emkay Wealth says ETFs beating physical silver
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver is emerging as one of the most compelling tactical opportunities in the precious metals space, with Emkay Wealth Management projecting a sharp rebound in global prices and highlighting strong outperformance by Silver ETFs and Fund of Funds (FoFs) over physical silver.
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, TCS, Tenneco Clean, Groww, HUL, CAMS and others in focus. Here's why
First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:44 AM IST