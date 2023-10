Latest LIVE: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on same-sex marriage today

Karnataka HC says not having sex is cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act

Same-sex marriage: Here's what CJI Chandrachud said in his judgement

Same-sex marriage in India: Supreme Court to pronounce judgment today

In 3:2 verdict, SC bench backs off from recognising same sex marriage

The unanimous rejection by the Supreme Court of the right for same-sex couples to marry has squarely pushed the ball into Parliament’s court. Two observations of the five-judge Constitution Bench are relevant and challenging at the same time. First, and importantly, it has recognised the right of gay couples, meaning same-sex couples are entitled to the same legal protections as heterosexual couples. This right, according to the apex court, is posited on the right or freedom to enter into a

