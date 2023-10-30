No tolerance for terror

No place for women

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

The Congress-led Opposition may have missed the mark in criticising the Indian government’s abstention from a non-binding UN General Assembly resolution calling for a humanitarian truce and ceasefire in Gaza, where the Israeli Defence Forces have begun a ground assault. The symbolic resolution was proposed by Jordan on behalf of the Arab League and passed by 120 votes in favour and 14 against with 45 abstentions. Among the abstainers, India joined Germany, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, South Korea,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com