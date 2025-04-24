Pahalgam terror attacks: Restoring normalcy and justice is key for India

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, one of Jammu & Kashmir’s (J&K’s) most popular holiday spots, killing 26 people, is a challenge for New Delhi on multiple fronts. First, the nature of the attack clearly indicates that the terrorists and their backers wanted to instil fear in the minds of tourists. The number of tourists in J&K has been steadily climbing over the past few years, from roughly 13 million in 2015 to 21 million in 2023. The country had a general sense that conditions in J&K were normal, and it was safe to visit the valley. Thus, the terrorists have