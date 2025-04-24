Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Pahalgam terror attacks: Restoring normalcy and justice is key for India

Pahalgam terror attacks: Restoring normalcy and justice is key for India

With public anger roiled by social and mainstream media, the government must act with restraint and rationality to defuse the situation

Amit Shah, Pahalgam
Premium

April 23, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the site of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, one of Jammu & Kashmir’s (J&K’s) most popular holiday spots, killing 26 people, is a challenge for New Delhi on multiple fronts. First, the nature of the attack clearly indicates that the terrorists and their backers wanted to instil fear in the minds of tourists. The number of tourists in J&K has been steadily climbing over the past few years, from roughly 13 million in 2015 to 21 million in 2023. The country had a general sense that conditions in J&K were normal, and it was safe to visit the valley. Thus, the terrorists have
Topics : External Affairs & Defence Security Business Standard Editorial Comment Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon