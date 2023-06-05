close

Off track at Balasore

A CBI probe is puzzling

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Odisha triple train crash
Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
The swiftness in identifying the cause of the Odisha train accident, which resulted in the death of over 270 people, offers the Indian Railways an opportunity to address the problem quickly. As is mandatory, the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) will conduct an investigation and recommend ways to improve secure travel and prevent a repeat tragedy. The CRS is a statutory body and, significantly, operates independent of the Railway Board. Pre-independence, the Railway Inspectorate, as the CRS was then known, was placed under the Department of Posts and Air. Re-designated to its current name in 1961, it comes under the administrative control of the civil aviation ministry. This brief history is important to establish the traditional institutional independence of this body from the executive functions of the Railway Board. Given this convention, it is difficult to understand why the Railway Board has recommended a parallel investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Odisha Train Accident CBI

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

