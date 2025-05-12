Monday, May 12, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Policy clarity: Trai recommendations should pave way for satellite internet

Policy clarity: Trai recommendations should pave way for satellite internet

The regulatory guidelines will help businesses get visibility on the timeline to start their India operations for high-speed and low-latency internet service

satellite
Premium

Besides security issues, conflict over the mode of allocating airwaves had kept regulatory norms on hold for long.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has paved the way for commercial satellite internet service in India by issuing recommendations on pricing, duration, and allocation modalities of spectrum. Although regulatory clarity has come much after some of the telecom companies were given the licence to offer satellite broadband, this is a significant development for the future of communication in the country, especially in the remote and rural areas that have been deprived of adequate connectivity. The Trai recommendations coincide with the government go-ahead to Starlink, a fully-owned subsidiary of SpaceX, which is majority-owned by Elon Musk. After a three-year
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Satellites Internet

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon