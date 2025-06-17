Policy space and stance: Inflation outlook will guide MPC's actions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra, in an interview with this newspaper on Tuesday, said that if the inflation outlook turned out to be lower than the RBI’s expectations, it would open up policy space. There was some confusion in the marketplace after the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) latest policy action on June 6 to reduce the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent. The resolution of the committee had noted “... under the current circumstances, monetary policy is left with very limited space to support growth”. It also decided to change the