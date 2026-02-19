Procedural clarity: Proposed changes will make IBC more effective

As the discussion paper notes, the depth and detail of recording CoC meetings vary significantly, and the deliberations are not appropriately reflected in the record. The basis of commercial decisions is not always clear. This may lead to litigation and delays at later stages. The bankruptcy framework requires CoCs to objectively evaluate resolution plans. The paper, therefore, proposes measures to improve clarity. In addition to the present requirements, CoCs will be expected to record their deliberations on expected recovery compared to the fair and liquidation value. Further, it needs to record the adequacy of market discovery undertaken during the resolution process. CoCs will also be expected to record the credibility of the resolution applicant and the certainty of the implementation of the resolution plan. The basic idea is to ensure that “... the CoC’s approval of a resolution plan is demonstrably conscious, informed, and supported by recorded rationale”. Such improvement in the process will make the framework more robust.

The paper further reinforces that continuing operations during the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) must be guided by the expected value of outcomes and commercial prudence. The proposed changes have also sought to clarify the position with regard to delayed claims. Such claims categorised as acceptable by the resolution professional must be placed before the adjudicating authority (AA) within a week and before the CoC for its recommendation in terms of their treatment in the resolution plan. It has been observed that, in some cases, such claims have not been presented before the AA because of the absence of the recommendation of the CoC. The paper further proposes the exclusion of related operational creditors from CoCs.