Monday, March 10, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Recession risk: Rising uncertainty casts a shadow over US economic outlook

Recession risk: Rising uncertainty casts a shadow over US economic outlook

The New York Federal Reserve runs a "recession probability gauge", which serves to aggregate predictions of recessions. This index has hit its third-highest peak in decades for August 2025

Donald Trump, Trump
Premium

| Photo: Reuters

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American President Donald Trump’s policy choices since he took office in January have seesawed, confusing markets. Tariffs have been declared on some of the US’ closest trading partners, but then withdrawn or postponed. However, few still doubt that Mr Trump intends to impose tariffs, rather than just threatening them as a negotiation tactic. The eventual timeline, extent, and applicability of these duties are still unknown, however. This makes their impact on any particular sector or the US economy as a whole hard to predict, and is weighing on sentiment. In fact, some in the US are now beginning to fear
Topics : Inflation BS Opinion Technology

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon