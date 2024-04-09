Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Reforming judiciary

Reserving judgments adding to delays and backlogs

DY Chandrachud, centenary year celebration
Premium

Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud with others during the centenary year celebration of the High Court Bar Association Nagpur, in Nagpur, Friday, April 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s clogged justice system has acquired global notoriety, which plays no small part in the investment decisions of multinationals. On Monday, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud sent a wakeup call to the higher judiciary by flagging the proclivity of high-court judges to reserve judgments for a long time after completing the hearing. Seeking information from chief justices on details of cases where judgments had been reserved for three months, he said he had discovered there were cases where judgments had been reserved for as long as 10 months. Worse, he noted, several judges partly heard the matters before

Also Read

Poll positions

Digital regulation

Double standards

Electric mobility

Global trade optimism

Eyeless in Gaza

Productive employment

Poll promises

The last mile

A unique career

Topics : BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment Indian Judiciary Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon