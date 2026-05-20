Reorienting usage: Coal gasification can reduce energy import dependence
India produced more than 1 billion tonnes of coal in FY25 and possesses one of the world's largest coal reserves
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The Union Cabinet’s approval of a ₹37,500 crore incentive scheme for coal gasification marks a significant shift. The revised framework substantially raises state support, up to ₹3,000 crore per project from the earlier ₹1,000 crore for private firms and ₹1,350 crore for public-sector units. For decades, coal in India has largely been treated as a fuel to be burnt for electricity. Gasification changes that logic. Instead of direct combustion, coal is chemically converted into synthesis gas, or syngas, which can then be used to produce methanol, ammonia, urea, synthetic natural gas, and hydrogen. Thus, coal becomes industrial feedstock rather than merely a combustion fuel. This matters because India’s import vulnerability extends beyond crude oil. While the country imports nearly 88 per cent of the crude oil it needs, it also imports over 90 per cent of its methanol and significant quantities of liquefied natural gas and ammonia, which are used in fertiliser production. Coal gasification offers a domestic alternative in sectors where import dependence remains structurally high. Estimates suggest that a scaled-up gasification ecosystem could reduce imports by as much as $15 billion annually.