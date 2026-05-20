Reorienting usage: Coal gasification can reduce energy import dependence

India is well positioned for such a transition. The country produced more than 1 billion tonnes of coal in FY25 and possesses one of the world’s largest coal reserves. However, nearly 80 per cent of the mined coal is still directly burnt for power generation. Since much of Indian coal has high ash content and a lower calorific value, direct combustion is relatively inefficient and polluting. Gasification offers a more value-added pathway in this respect. Hard-to-abate sectors (industries where reducing greenhouse gas emissions is technically or economically challenging) such as steel, chemicals and fertilisers require hydrogen, chemical feedstock, and high-temperature fuels. Gasification can produce grey hydrogen immediately and potentially blue hydrogen if integrated with carbon-capture systems. The policy push is now translating into projects. The Odisha plant of Talcher Fertilizers will be India’s first coal gasification-based urea complex and is expected to produce 1.27 million tonnes annually. Private participation is also growing. Jindal Steel’s Angul facility is already among the world’s largest syngas-based steel plants, with additional projects planned in other parts of the country. Joint ventures involving Coal India, Gail and Bharat Heavy Electricals are also attempting to build an integrated gasification ecosystem.