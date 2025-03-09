Resetting trade: Govt should inform how trade talks with US are progressing

Recent statements on economic and trade relations between the United States (US) and India by senior American officials may provide some insight into what is being planned for the supposed “trade deal” that the two countries have promised to negotiate. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US in February, he agreed with US President Donald Trump that the first tranches of a multisectoral trade agreement would be negotiated by the fall of this year. However, intervention over the past week from both the US President and his commerce secretary underlines the difficulties involved. Mr Trump reiterated his concern