Rising forex reserves

A higher level of foreign-exchange reserves, sufficient to cover about 11 months of imports, will provide enormous comfort to policymakers. It is worth noting that the rupee came under pressure with the beginning of the Iran war. Since India depends on imports for most of its crude-oil requirement, economists expected the current account deficit (CAD) to expand substantially to over 2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) this financial year, compared to about 0.6 per cent in 2025-26. Since India was already facing outflows on the capital account, the rupee came under pressure despite the central bank’s defence. Although economists have scaled down CAD projections, the broader uncertainty has not abated, and crude-oil prices remain elevated. The United States (US) and Iran remain engaged in brinkmanship, with unpredictable consequences.

Thus, in the given uncertain global environment, higher foreign-exchange reserves will definitely help maintain external stability. The rupee, for instance, has stabilised over the past few weeks and recovered some of the lost ground. However, it is worth noting that higher reserves should not be used to prop up the rupee against fundamentals because this could affect external competitiveness and might end up widening the CAD. The latest reading (July) on the index for the real effective exchange rate showed that the rupee had depreciated about 8 per cent in real terms over the past year and was undervalued to a similar extent. Some amount of undervaluation will help reduce the CAD and make Indian assets more attractive to foreign investors. It must also be kept in mind that capital flows under the swap scheme will provide relief only in the short to medium term.