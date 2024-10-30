Rural safety net: Dependence on MGNREGS needs to be permanently reduced

In about 18 years since the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was implemented, various studies have shown its net positive impact on rural livelihood. The scheme proved particularly useful during the pandemic and provided critical support to the most vulnerable sections of society. The scheme is again being debated after a recent analysis of its performance by LibTech showed that employment under the scheme dropped by over 16 per cent between the first half of 2023-24 and the same period in 2024-25. Further, the number of workers participating in the scheme was 8 per cent fewer over