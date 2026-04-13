Safety mechanism: Digital payments need speed with security as fraud rises

The RBI’s paper correctly identifies that the nature of fraud has changed. Most frauds today are authorised push payments, or APP frauds. Users are tricked into sending money themselves through impersonation, fake calls, or urgent requests. In a real-time system like UPI, once the money is sent, it becomes difficult to recover. This makes prevention more important than cure. The proposed one-hour delay for high-value transfers could create a small window for users to reconsider or cancel a transaction, and for banks to flag a suspicious activity. Experience from countries such as Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Sweden shows that such “cooling-off” periods can reduce fraud without significantly affecting routine payments.

However, some structural issues remain. Introducing delays in transactions runs against UPI’s core promise of instant payment. Banks will need to invest in new systems for queuing, alerts, and reversals, raising costs and coordination challenges. Fraudsters may still persuade users to bypass safeguards through whitelisting. “Trusted person” authentication could also delay genuine transactions. Technology will, therefore, be critical in addressing these gaps. Monitoring based on artificial intelligence, better data sharing among banks, and real-time risk scoring can help detect suspicious patterns before transactions are completed. Such tools can ensure that safeguards are targeted rather than their being blanket, preserving efficiency while improving security.