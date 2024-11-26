Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Searching answers: Forced divestment of Chrome can shake up the market

Searching answers: Forced divestment of Chrome can shake up the market

Google launched its search engine in 1998 and rapidly achieved dominance in a nascent space. But almost three decades down the line, that space is ripe for change

Google Chrome
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Justice (DoJ), in the United States (US), recently suggested that Google be forced to divest the Chrome browser as part of a 35-page portfolio of suggested remedies to reduce its dominance in the online search and advertising space. This is in a federal antitrust case where the court has already found the search-engine giant guilty of monopolistic behaviour but is yet to announce remedial measures. Google has responded to the DoJ suggestions by characterising them “extreme”. The court may or may not adopt any of them. Moreover, the new Federal administration may instruct the DoJ to dial
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Google Chrome ChatGPT

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon