Searching answers: Forced divestment of Chrome can shake up the market

The Department of Justice (DoJ), in the United States (US), recently suggested that Google be forced to divest the Chrome browser as part of a 35-page portfolio of suggested remedies to reduce its dominance in the online search and advertising space. This is in a federal antitrust case where the court has already found the search-engine giant guilty of monopolistic behaviour but is yet to announce remedial measures. Google has responded to the DoJ suggestions by characterising them “extreme”. The court may or may not adopt any of them. Moreover, the new Federal administration may instruct the DoJ to dial