Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shifting expectations

No respite from US inflation and geopolitical tensions

inflation market
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite the most aggressive and coordinated monetary policy tightening in decades, the global economy’s strength has surprised many economists. The US economy, in particular, has demonstrated greater resilience than initially anticipated. The latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), released this week, expects the global economy to grow by 3.2 per cent in 2024, 10 basis points higher than its January update. The US economy is expected to expand by 2.7 per cent in 2024, 60 basis points higher than the January projection. The projection for the euro area, however, has been lowered by 10 basis
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment US Inflation International Monetary Fund monetary policy committee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayInfosys Q4 Result PreviewLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETelegramWhatsApp New FeaturesIndia GDP Growth ForecastIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon