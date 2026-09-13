Showy summitry

The pomp and circumstances around the 18th Brics summit in New Delhi surpassed the modest expectations from the meet, which India hosted for the fourth time. The adoption of the declaration itself must be regarded as the key diplomatic accomplishment, with Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on opposite sides of the United States-led war in West Asia, backing down from their disagreements. This enabled the group to unanimously adopt the New Delhi Declaration. By framing the final text in neutral language, which refrained from mentioning the United States (US) and Israeli attacks on Iran or Tehran’s attacks on Gulf neighbours — and also Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — the statement adroitly navigated dire diplomatic straits. It spoke instead in relatively anodyne terms of the need for “exercising maximum restraint and avoiding action that could further aggravate the situation”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to leaders emphasising the “coming of age” of this group of emerging economies played its part in avoiding any anti-West connotations. Coming just weeks after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, this message was critical to those economies, India included, that are in the throes of tricky trade or bilateral talks with the US or Europe.